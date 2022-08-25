ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

Chinese brands in U.S. face tougher challenges amid tensions

Localization and civic engagement are keys to gaining consumer trust: executives

Chinese companies also have a difficult time digesting U.S. laws, according to a survey.   © Reuters
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the prospect of relations between the U.S. and China improving seems to be dimming for Chinese companies operating in the U.S. -- making it harder for them to strengthen their brand presence in the world's largest economy.

The China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A.'s annual business survey of Chinese enterprises in the U.S., published this summer, showed that only 10% of respondents see bilateral relations improving in the upcoming year, the lowest since 2018. Among the 111 companies that responded to the survey, 19% foresee that U.S.-China economic and trade relations will moderately or substantially improve this year, whereas 39% of respondents held this view in 2021.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close