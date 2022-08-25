Chinese brands in U.S. face tougher challenges amid tensions

NEW YORK -- After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the prospect of relations between the U.S. and China improving seems to be dimming for Chinese companies operating in the U.S. -- making it harder for them to strengthen their brand presence in the world's largest economy.

The China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A.'s annual business survey of Chinese enterprises in the U.S., published this summer, showed that only 10% of respondents see bilateral relations improving in the upcoming year, the lowest since 2018. Among the 111 companies that responded to the survey, 19% foresee that U.S.-China economic and trade relations will moderately or substantially improve this year, whereas 39% of respondents held this view in 2021.