WASHINGTON -- When Pin Ni arrived in Washington, he mentioned to his taxi driver how cold it felt. The driver told him that it wasn't the temperature, but the wind that made it feel so chilly.

Ni, president of Wanxiang America and vice chair of the China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) U.S.A., drew a parallel between the blustery weather in the U.S. capital and worsening Washington-Beijing relations.