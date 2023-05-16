ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Chinese companies switch auditors to avoid U.S. delisting risk

American, Singapore companies gain business as accountant inspections begin

Some China-listed companies have switched to auditors in the U.S. and Singapore amid pressure to open their books to American regulators.   © Getty Images
ECHO WONG AND KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- More than a dozen U.S.-listed Chinese companies have switched from auditors in their home country to ones in the U.S. and Singapore since 2022, reducing the risk they could be thrown off American exchanges, a Nikkei Asia analysis shows.

Under a 2020 law called the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), Chinese companies can be delisted if their auditors fail to comply with U.S. accounting standards. Those requirements include allowing inspections of auditors by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close