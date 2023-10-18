ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Chinese envoy sets four conditions for Xi-Biden summit

Embassy official calls for respect on Taiwan, democracy, politics and development rights

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | China

WASHINGTON -- China welcomes a summit between President Xi Jinping and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next month, but this can take place only if it feels respected by the American side, a Chinese diplomat said Tuesday.

Speaking and answering questions at the annual gathering of the Institute for China-America Studies here, Xu Xueyuan, deputy chief of mission of the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., said that each past planned meeting between Xi and Biden has been strategic and ran far past the scheduled time as each side sought to clarify misconceptions.

