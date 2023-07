BEIJING/WASHINGTON -- Escalating semiconductor trade restrictions between the U.S. and China were likely one of the topics discussed at Friday's meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Premier Li Qiang, who appear to be on the same page on continuing dialogue but are still far apart on a number of issues.

"We seek healthy economic competition that is not winner take all, but with a fair set of rules will benefit both of our countries," Yellen said at the start of the meeting.