SHANGHAI -- Foreign businesses in China say the safety of their personnel and family has become a "major concern" after a number of expatriates were detained recently, with Beijing's move to broaden its counterespionage law adding to their unease.

Business sentiment regarding China-U.S. relations has also worsened, while nearly a quarter of U.S. companies are or are preparing to shift away from Asia's largest economy, according to a recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.