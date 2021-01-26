Ex-US and China officials urge dialogue over 'gun to head' tactics

SHANGHAI -- Former U.S. and Chinese government officials on Tuesday called on the two countries to patch up their frayed relationship, ahead of a possible high-level ice-breaking meeting under the new Joe Biden administration.

Other suggestions for Biden came up as well: rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Donald Trump quit on his first day in office four years ago, and remove tariffs on China.

"We cannot restore our friendship by having a gun to each other's head," Carlos Gutierrez, a former U.S. secretary of commerce, told a forum in Hong Kong.

Gutierrez, who served in President George W. Bush's second-term administration, added that the U.S. and China should not link commercial matters to geopolitics and national security, to avoid complications. And he expressed dismay that most official and personal exchanges had ceased in recent years.

"We need to reinstate our mechanism of dialogue," he said. "We have lost so much in our friendship and understanding because we have not been at the table."

Gutierrez was speaking by video conference to an event co-organized by the Hong Kong-based China-U.S. Exchange Foundation and Beijing-based China Center for International Economic Exchanges, or CCIEE. Other participants included former national leaders such as Jean Chretien of Canada, Romano Prodi of Italy and Yasuo Fukuda of Japan.

Fukuda, echoing Gutierrez, cited the influence of the U.S. and China due to the size of their economies. "If they can resolve their differences, they can bring a positive effect on the entire world," said the former Japanese prime minister, known for his dovish policy toward China during his premiership from 2007 to 2008.

Also taking part was Carla Hills, a former U.S. Trade Representative, who described Biden as a multilateralist with many years of experience. She expects the new president to be far more diplomatic and strategic than Trump in dealing with all governments, including China.

"I believe he would favor rejoining the CPTPP," said Hills, referring to the revised TPP -- the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. However, she said that returning to the pact, which has been ratified by some of the 11 signatories, would require domestic political maneuvering and changes, similar to the U.S.-Canada-Mexico free trade deal.

Hills, who served under George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993, told the forum about an upcoming U.S.-China meeting she hopes will help forge a bond under a "darkened" political climate. She hinted that the individual who "currently serves as China's foreign minister, and is a member of the Politburo, is expected to be visiting officials in Washington D.C. this week, perhaps only virtually" -- an apparent reference to Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Taking a different view from Gutierrez, Hills said she does not expect Biden to remove the existing tariffs imposed on China but said the resumption of bilateral relations would help both countries to deal with challenges, including concerns about Beijing's willingness to uphold the "one country, two systems" formula in Hong Kong and its militarization of the South China Sea.

Zeng Pei-yan, China's former vice premier and chairman of the CCIEE, reiterated Beijing's official stance that it is not a threat to any country because it seeks coexistence.

Tung Chee-hwa, a former Hong Kong chief executive, pointed to instances in the past when the U.S. and China collaborated on global issues. "Regretfully, this cooperative spirit was replaced by resentment and anxiety," Tung said. "The world needs re-cooperation, not just [to escape] from COVID-19 and the economic upheaval that it has brought, but also from untruth, irrationality and distrust."