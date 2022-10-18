India surpasses China in sending students to U.S.

NEW YORK -- India has overtaken China as the top country of origin for international students in the U.S., as the rivalry between Beijing and Washington as well as zero-COVID restrictions squeeze bilateral exchanges in the academic sphere.

The U.S. issued around 56,000 F-1 student visas to Chinese nationals between October 2021 and this July, according to the U.S. State Department. The visa is generally required of foreign nationals who attend high school, university and other academic institutions in the U.S.