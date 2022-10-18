ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

India surpasses China in sending students to U.S.

Fewer Chinese students study in U.S. due to political tensions and COVID restrictions

Classes have resumed for the fall at New York University. Students from China are increasingly deciding against schools in the U.S. (Photo by Mana Yumi)
MANA YUMI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- India has overtaken China as the top country of origin for international students in the U.S., as the rivalry between Beijing and Washington as well as zero-COVID restrictions squeeze bilateral exchanges in the academic sphere.

The U.S. issued around 56,000 F-1 student visas to Chinese nationals between October 2021 and this July, according to the U.S. State Department. The visa is generally required of foreign nationals who attend high school, university and other academic institutions in the U.S.

