ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Marco Rubio slams CFIUS for failing to block China land purchase

Plan to acquire farmland near key air base takes step forward

Military personnel at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota check an RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawk remotely piloted aircraft in June.   © U.S. Air Force
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

TOKYO -- A U.S. lawmaker has slammed an interagency government committee for failing to block a Chinese acquisition of farmland near a key U.S. Air Force base in the state of North Dakota.

The plan by agricultural company Fufeng Group to purchase 150 hectares of land about 20 kilometers from Grand Forks Air Force Base took a step forward this week when the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said it will not block the transaction because it does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close