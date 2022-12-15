Marco Rubio slams CFIUS for failing to block China land purchase

TOKYO -- A U.S. lawmaker has slammed an interagency government committee for failing to block a Chinese acquisition of farmland near a key U.S. Air Force base in the state of North Dakota.

The plan by agricultural company Fufeng Group to purchase 150 hectares of land about 20 kilometers from Grand Forks Air Force Base took a step forward this week when the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said it will not block the transaction because it does not fall under its jurisdiction.