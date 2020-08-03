Microsoft says talks on possible TikTok purchase to continue

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Microsoft says it is planning to complete talks to buy TikTok, the U.S. unit of Chinese technology company ByteDance as U.S. President Donald Trump weighs a ban of the popular video app over security concerns.   © Reuters
WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TOKYO -- Microsoft on Monday said it is planning to complete talks to buy TikTok in the U.S. from its owner, Chinese technology company ByteDance, "in a matter of weeks" as U.S. President Donald Trump considers a ban of the app due to security concerns.

"Following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump, Microsoft is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States," Microsoft said in a statement.

"Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, 2020," it added.

The deal would see Microsoft buying the TikTok service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Microsoft said, adding that it may invite other American investors to purchase minority stakes.

Microsoft argued that having a U.S. owner would ease security risks over TikTok's popular short video app. "This new structure would build on the experience TikTok users currently love, while adding world-class security, privacy, and digital safety protections," Microsoft said.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration weighs a ban on TikTok. "TikTok cannot stay in the current format because it risks sending back information on 100 million Americans," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Trump will take action in the coming days on "a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party."

Reuters on Monday morning reported that Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate with Microsoft, citing two people familiar with the matter.

