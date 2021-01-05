NYSE reverses course on delisting Chinese telecom stocks

HONG KONG -- The New York Stock Exchange has reversed course on plans to delist shares of China's big three state-owned telecommunications operators, just days after announcing the move.

Shares of the three telcos immediately bounced as much as 11% higher in morning trading in Hong Kong, where they are primarily traded, but settled back slightly by the end of the session.

China Mobile, the biggest of the trio, closed the morning up 5.5% at HK$46.25 after rising as high as HK$47.15. China Unicom Hong Kong rose 6.7% to HK$4.77 and China Telecom gained 5.7% to finish at HK$2.21.

The three had been set to cease trading on the NYSE as soon as Thursday. But the exchange said in an announcement issued late Monday evening in the U.S. that following "further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities" over guidance from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), "the issuers will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE."

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a number of measures in recent weeks to curtail trade with, and investments in, companies it has linked to the Chinese military, including a Nov. 12 executive order which mentioned the three telecom companies.

Exchange operators, stock index compilers and institutional investors are still sorting out the implications of these regulations for their business.

NYSE said it would continue to review whether Trump's executive order requires delisting of the stocks.

The OFAC document, issued last week, states that while the executive order forbids transactions by American investors in the securities of designated companies from Jan. 11, this will extend to cover those companies' subsidiaries only when they are publicly specified by the Treasury Department or Department of Defense.

The NYSE announcement indicates it has decided to wait for the authorities to specifically blacklist the listed entities of the three Chinese telecom companies before proceeding with delisting.

"Thus far, no subsidiaries of previously identified CCMCs (Chinese Communist military companies) have been publicly listed," said former U.S. Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky and other lawyers from U.S. firm Wilmer Hale in a Dec. 31 note to clients.

"Whether to extend the sanctions to CCMC subsidiaries reportedly had been a source of contention between the Treasury Department, on the one hand, and the State and Defense Departments, on the other, with the latter pushing to extend sanctions to subsidiaries," they wrote.

The three telecom companies said in separate statements Monday that while they had not received delisting notifications from the exchange, such a move could affect the price and trading volume of their shares. Their shares had fallen sharply on Monday in Hong Kong in the first trading after the initial NYSE announcement.