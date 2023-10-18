Nvidia and other chip stocks sink after new U.S. export curbs on China

PALO ALTO, U.S./TAIPEI -- Nvidia and other chip stocks fell across the board on Tuesday after the U.S. announced a new round of restrictions aimed at thwarting China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and leading-edge semiconductor production equipment.

The new export restrictions, released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, tightened definitions for advanced AI chips and added preventive measures such as additional licensing requirements for shipments to 40-plus countries to avoid resales to China.