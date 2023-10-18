ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Nvidia and other chip stocks sink after new U.S. export curbs on China

Supply constraints make rush-ordering AI chips difficult before implementation

The U.S. is implementing export curbs to prevent Beijing from getting cutting-edge chip technologies that can be used for military purposes.    © Reuters
YIFAN YU and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | China

PALO ALTO, U.S./TAIPEI -- Nvidia and other chip stocks fell across the board on Tuesday after the U.S. announced a new round of restrictions aimed at thwarting China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and leading-edge semiconductor production equipment.

The new export restrictions, released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, tightened definitions for advanced AI chips and added preventive measures such as additional licensing requirements for shipments to 40-plus countries to avoid resales to China.

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more