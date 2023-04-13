Over 80% of Americans critical of China's global role: survey

NEW YORK --Most Americans are critical of Chinese behavior in the world and see little prospect of effective cooperation between the two powers, according to a survey published Wednesday.

About 83% of U.S. adults hold a negative view on China and 44% view China very unfavorably, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, with the latter figure increasing by 4 percentage points on the year. Some 38% of Americans also see China as an "enemy" of the U.S. rather than a competitor or a partner, a jump of 13 points on the year.