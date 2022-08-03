ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

Pelosi and Tsai praise democracy as China drills form 'blockade'

Taiwan says exercises are act of locking down island's airspace and sea space

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei on Wednesday.   © Taiwan Presidential Office/Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, LAULY LI and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a historic meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Wednesday, prompting China to announce live-fire drills in several around the democratic island -- a move that Taiwan said amounted to a "blockade."

Beijing has responded angrily to the trip -- the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in 25 years. China announced it would ban imports of Taiwanese citrus fruit and two types of fish, and stop exporting natural sand to Taiwan. These moves follow the prohibition of thousands of food imports.

