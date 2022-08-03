Pelosi and Tsai praise democracy as China drills form 'blockade'

TAIPEI -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a historic meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Wednesday, prompting China to announce live-fire drills in several around the democratic island -- a move that Taiwan said amounted to a "blockade."

Beijing has responded angrily to the trip -- the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in 25 years. China announced it would ban imports of Taiwanese citrus fruit and two types of fish, and stop exporting natural sand to Taiwan. These moves follow the prohibition of thousands of food imports.