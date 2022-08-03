ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

Pelosi lands in Taiwan; China to launch 'targeted' military operations

House speaker is highest ranking U.S. official to visit in 25 years

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, walks from her aircraft after landing in Taipei late Tuesday. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, greeted the American lawmaker. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry)
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other members of Congress landed in Taipei late on Tuesday for a much anticipated visit that prompted China's military to announce "targeted" military operations in the seas and airspace surrounding the island.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. While a significant visit, several delegations of senior U.S. and European lawmakers have also made trips to Taipei in recent years.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close