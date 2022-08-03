Pelosi lands in Taiwan; China to launch 'targeted' military operations

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other members of Congress landed in Taipei late on Tuesday for a much anticipated visit that prompted China's military to announce "targeted" military operations in the seas and airspace surrounding the island.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. While a significant visit, several delegations of senior U.S. and European lawmakers have also made trips to Taipei in recent years.