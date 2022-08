TOKYO -- The U.S. will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in Tokyo, capping a weeklong trip that saw her visit Hawaii, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Speaking at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy, the speaker said, "The Chinese have tried to isolate Taiwan, keeping them most recently from the World Health Organization," pointing to the pressure Beijing applied to block Taiwan from attending the WHO's annual assembly in May.