HONG KONG -- A deal that gives American regulators access to the audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies is a key step to ending a yearslong impasse, but analysts warn that the landmark agreement could still fall apart.

On Friday, China's top securities regulator announced the two countries had reached an agreement after a decade of negotiations, as more than 200 Chinese companies faced the threat of being delisted from U.S. exchanges by 2024.