Senior U.S. Republican urges strictest standards on China chip curbs

WASHINGTON -- The likely next chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee called for tough enforcement of semiconductor curbs against China in an interview with Nikkei, signaling that President Joe Biden will face pressure to take a more hawkish line.

Rep. Michael McCaul is the committee's ranking Republican and is expected to take over as chair after his party gains control of the chamber in January. The committee holds considerable sway over legislation and budgetary decisions within its area of authority.