US-China tensions

Shein faces U.S. scrutiny over forced labor in China crackdown

Congressional report alleges fast-fashion vendor uses cotton from Xinjiang

Chinese fast fashion brand Shein has been competing closely with European rivals Zara and H&M in the U.S. market.   © Reuters
RINTARO TOBITA and TOMOKO WAKASUGI, Nikkei staff writers | China

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI -- Shein and other e-retailers have become the latest China-linked companies to face the prospect of restrictions in the U.S., as Congress ramps up scrutiny of their labor rights and intellectual property practices.

The bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) recently released a report on Chinese e-commerce companies, with a particular focus on fast-fashion e-retailer Shein, detailing allegations about forced labor and violation of intellectual property rights.

