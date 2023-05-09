Shein faces U.S. scrutiny over forced labor in China crackdown

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI -- Shein and other e-retailers have become the latest China-linked companies to face the prospect of restrictions in the U.S., as Congress ramps up scrutiny of their labor rights and intellectual property practices.

The bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) recently released a report on Chinese e-commerce companies, with a particular focus on fast-fashion e-retailer Shein, detailing allegations about forced labor and violation of intellectual property rights.