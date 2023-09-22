ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Silicon Valley venture firm GGV splits U.S. and China operations

Move comes amid Washington scrutiny and follows similar decision by Sequoia Capital

GGV is the latest venture capital firm to split off its China operations amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.   © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- GGV Capital, a prominent Silicon Valley venture firm that has backed some of the most successful Chinese tech companies including Alibaba and ByteDance, will separate its U.S. and Asia operations amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, the firm said on Thursday.

GGV's U.S. operation will invest primarily in North America, Latin America, Israel, Europe, and U.S.-India cross-border deals. The spun-off Asia operation, which is headquartered in Singapore, will invest in China, Southeast Asia and South Asia, according to a company statement.

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more