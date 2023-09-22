Silicon Valley venture firm GGV splits U.S. and China operations

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- GGV Capital, a prominent Silicon Valley venture firm that has backed some of the most successful Chinese tech companies including Alibaba and ByteDance, will separate its U.S. and Asia operations amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, the firm said on Thursday.

GGV's U.S. operation will invest primarily in North America, Latin America, Israel, Europe, and U.S.-India cross-border deals. The spun-off Asia operation, which is headquartered in Singapore, will invest in China, Southeast Asia and South Asia, according to a company statement.