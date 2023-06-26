Suspected Cuba spy outpost sparks alarm over China global base goals

WASHINGTON -- Suspicions that China is operating intelligence collection outposts in Cuba have renewed concerns over its efforts to establish a global network for power projection amid growing mistrust between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last week on Sunday and Monday to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials. The trip -- the first by an American secretary of state to China in five years, aimed to stabilize turbulent bilateral relations.