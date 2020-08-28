Team Trump touts success of being tough on China at GOP convention

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet has hewed closely to its hawkish line on China during his party's Republican National Convention this week, in contrast to the near absence of China as a talking point at last week's Democratic event.

"This president stood up to China and ended the era of economic surrender, " Vice President Mike Pence said at the convention Wednesday night.

Pence's jab at the president's Democratic rival Joe Biden highlights how the administration is eager to show that its trade policy toward China has benefited U.S. farms and factories, even as analysts dispute the extent of progress made under Trump.

"Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China -- wants to repeal all the tariffs that are leveling the playing field for American workers," Pence added, according to a prepared version of his remarks.

The president said on Monday that China had placed the largest orders for soybeans and corn "in our history." On the same day, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued a statement after a meeting between American and Chinese trade officials saying that "both sides see progress" on implementing the phase one trade deal signed earlier this year.

But U.S. exports of agricultural products to China plunged under the administration's tit-for-tat tariffs, dropping 35% in 2019 compared with 2016, the last year of the Barack Obama administration.

Some observers gave Trump's trade policy credit for seeking to tackle entrenched structural issues, while criticizing the president's reliance on tariffs.

"The Trump trade policy has been a classic case of right diagnosis, wrong prescription," said William Reinsch, senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"The president has done a good job of identifying significant problems, notably Chinese anti-market activities that undermine the trading system and disadvantage American companies, and changing the conversation to focus on them," Reinsch said. "Unfortunately, his remedies have produced few victories and have caused an enormous amount of collateral damage."

Trump has sought to drum up support among working-class voters by touting his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which were intended to create American jobs. But Wendy Cutler, who served as acting deputy U.S. trade representative in the Obama administration, called the levies "one of the biggest failures of Trump's trade agenda."

"Not only did the tariffs fail to address the problem they were intended to solve, namely Chinese overcapacity, they negatively impacted the range of U.S. industries that use these metals as inputs into their final products, including the automotive industry," she said.

Cutler also said that the tariffs hit allies including Japan and Europe, which "led to growing mistrust and even counter-retaliation by traditional U.S. allies and partners, complicating the U.S. ability to work with countries on other important issues."

Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, blasted the administration for its "repudiation of the traditional U.S. role in international trade" as a leading promoter of globalization, citing moves including Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

"The one positive thing that can be said for the Trump administration is that it has focused attention on China's many unfair trade practices including intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, and industrial subsidies," he said. "It would have been preferable had this been done in a multilateral manner together with the U.S.'s European and Asian allies."

China has also drawn criticism on security and human rights during the Republican convention.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put China front and center in his speech Tuesday on Trump's foreign policy successes, declaring that the president "pulled back the curtain on the predatory aggression of the Chinese Communist Party."

In an opinion piece published Monday in the Wall Street Journal, Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned that the modernization of the People's Liberation Army "is a trend the world must study and prepare for."

James Fanell, a former director of intelligence and information operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, has credited the Trump administration with a pivot from the Obama administration's softer approach to China. "The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command today has re-established the credibility of the U.S. military unlike the previous administration," Fanell said.

Washington has dispatched multiple aircraft-carrier strike groups to the South China Sea simultaneously and conducted freedom of navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait, ratcheting up pressure on Beijing.

The administration has slapped sanctions on China over human rights issues -- an especially sensitive topic for Beijing -- including alleged abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority and the recent crackdown in Hong Kong. But Trump's prioritization of a trade deal with Beijing has led critics to accuse him of not actually caring about these issues.