WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will appear before the U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee in March, as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

Chew will testify before the committee on March 23, which will be his first appearance before a congressional committee, said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the Republican chair of the panel, in a statement on Monday.