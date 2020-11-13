TikTok in limbo as Trump deadline to sell US operations passes

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- U.S. authorities said they would not immediately force video-sharing app TikTok to shut down, as the deadline for the Chinese-owned platform to divest its U.S. operations ran into its final hours. But despite this temporary reprieve, TikTok's future in the country remains far from assured.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is battling two executive orders. One, issued by President Donald Trump on Aug. 6, called for the app to be removed from app stores and effectively shut down in the U.S., but that order has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

The second order, issued on Aug. 14, ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations by Nov. 12. TikTok is seeking a court review to annul that order, but a ruling has not yet been made. The company, which is in talks with Walmart and Oracle over a planned partnership, also asked authorities for an extension to the deadline, but says it did not receive any answer from the government.

The U.S. Commerce Department, meanwhile, said on Thursday -- the original deadline day -- that it will not force TikTok to shut down immediately but vowed to "vigorously defend" Trump's orders in court.

This means TikTok is apparently free to continue operating in the U.S., at least for now. But a big question remains: What will happen to the Oracle deal?

Trump gave his blessing for the sale in late September, but he soon retracted that preliminary approval after ByteDance and the two U.S. companies made contrasting statements about ownership and control of TikTok Global -- a new entity that would be created under the deal. The Chinese company said it would retain an 80% stake in the new company, but Trump said he would not approve a deal if Oracle and Walmart did not have "total control."

Trump's Aug. 14 executive order specifically called out ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly, the U.S. company which later merged into TikTok, in 2017, and ordered the Chinese company to divest its U.S. operations -- including any asset acquired as part of the Musical.ly deal.

The order set Nov. 12 as the deadline for ByteDance to complete the divestiture of TikTok's U.S. operations and secure approval for the deal from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS, an inter-agency panel under the Treasury Department that reviews certain transactions involving foreign investment on national security grounds.

However, the order also stipulates that the deadline could be extended for up to 30 days if CFIUS deemed necessary. TikTok said it requested such an extension but did not hear from the government for weeks. With the deadline looming and no clarity in sight, the company filed a motion earlier this week in a Washington court to overrule the Trump order.

"For a year, TikTok has actively engaged with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment," TikTok said in a statement on Tuesday. "In the nearly two months since the President gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to satisfy those concerns, we have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement -- but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework."

TikTok is asking the court to "hold unlawful, vacate, enjoin, and set aside" Trump's Aug. 14 executive order and related actions by CFIUS, according to the court filing.

"We remain committed to working with the Administration -- as we have all along -- to resolve the issues it has raised, but our legal challenge today is a protection to ensure these discussions can take place," TikTok said on a Tuesday statement.

On Wednesday night, the day after TikTok filed its petition, the Treasury Department said it "remains focused on reaching a resolution of the national security risks arising from ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly."

"We have been clear with ByteDance regarding the steps necessary to achieve that resolution," Treasury Department spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in a statement.

The Treasury Department did not respond to Nikkei Asia's request for further clarification on the review process of the TikTok deal.

"We remain focused on continuing to engage CFIUS and look forward to reaching a resolution that addresses their security concerns, even as we disagree with them," a TikTok spokesperson told Nikkei Asia on Thursday.

The spokesperson did not clarify whether TikTok has secured a 30-day extension to the divesture deadline from CFIUS.

Meanwhile, the Washington appeals court on Thursday ordered TikTok and related U.S. government agencies to file supporting documents by Dec. 14 before it can proceed with the case.

Without any government instruction or a court ruling, TikTok's future in the U.S. remains uncertain.

CFIUS could approve TikTok's deal with Oracle and Walmart very quickly without issuing an extension to the deadline, though that is very unlikely, according to James Lewis, senior vice president and director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

A more likely scenario would be CFIUS granting the companies another 30 days to come up with a proposal that satisfies all parties and the Trump administration, according to Lewis.

As for TikTok's court appeal over the Nov. 12 deadline, "the court could order CFIUS to do that [extend the deadline] but that would be unprecedented, because this is intruding on executive branch authorities in a way that courts don't normally do," Lewis said.

A less favorable outcome for TikTok and ByteDance would be that CFIUS takes them to court after deciding the terms of the deal proposed by ByteDance and Oracle do not address the administration's "national security concerns."

"If they don't extend for 30 days, they can say [to ByteDance], 'OK, we're going to court. Get ready to sell,'" said Lewis.

The CFIUS committee, he said, has the authority to order ByteDance to "completely divest" TikTok. CFIUS previously forced China's Kunlun Tech to sell its ownership of Grindr, the world's largest LGBTQ dating app, after it deemed Chinese ownership posed a national security threat.

If CFIUS does take ByteDance to court and forces a sale, the Chinese company would not have much negotiating power to decide which asset they'd like to keep and what to sell in the U.S., except selling all its operations in the country.

"But that's not the deal that Oracle and Walmart would like to have, so it would be in effect, blowing up the whole thing, which doesn't make any sense," Lewis said.

In September, Oracle and Walmart said they will take up to a 20% cumulative stake in TikTok Global. As a part of this agreement, TikTok would run on the Oracle Cloud system and Oracle would be able to review the app's algorithms to ensure the safety of U.S. users' data.

Walmart declined to comment. Oracle did not respond to Nikkei's request for comment.

Another question is whether the Trump administration will devote its remaining time in office taking TikTok to court. While Trump frequently mentioned TikTok as a national security threat and vowed to crackdown the Chinese app earlier this year, the issue appears to have been overshadowed by the president's COVID-19 diagnosis in early October and, more recently, the November election.

Once Joe Biden is sworn in as president in January, the CFIUS review panel will likely be reorganized. The tech industry experts expect the new president will not be as interesting in cracking down on the Chinese social media app as Trump.

"ByteDance has to be thinking that if they can stall for about 10 weeks, maybe this will go away," said Lewis.