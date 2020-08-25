TikTok sues Trump administration over 'unlawful and unconstitutional' ban

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- TikTok filed suit Monday against President Donald Trump's executive order that will soon bar transactions in the U.S. with the popular short-video app and its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

A complaint filed in a California federal court calls the executive order "unlawful and unconstitutional" for reasons including violating the U.S. Constitution's protections for due process of law and freedom of expression.

Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Commerce Department are listed as defendants.

Trump signed two executive orders in early August prohibiting as-yet-unspecified "transactions" with ByteDance and with Tencent Holdings-owned messaging app WeChat, effective Sept. 20.

TikTok said it tried to engage for nearly a year with a Trump administration that ultimately ignored the "voluminous documentation and information" ByteDance provided.

"We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees," TikTok said in a statement.

ByteDance is in talks with potential buyers including Microsoft on the sale of TikTok operations in the U.S. But Trump has repeatedly demanded a "very substantial" payment to the Treasury Department as a condition for approving the divestiture and threatened to ban TikTok otherwise. This demand violates TikTok's Fifth Amendment due-process rights, the company argues in the lawsuit.

Preventing TikTok from operating in the U.S. will violate First Amendment rights by restricting TikTok's freedom of expression for "both functional and content-based reasons," according to the complaint.

Both TikTok and WeChat bans were issued by Trump under powers in the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act after he declared Chinese apps to have caused a "national emergency."

But Section 1702 of that law specifically denies the president the authority to "regulate or prohibit, directly or indirectly ... any postal, telegraphic, telephonic, or other personal communication," so Trump cannot use the act to ban such social media apps as TikTok, the company argues.

Covington & Burling, a Washington D.C.-headquartered international law firm, has been retained to represent TikTok in the case, according to the court documents.

Trump's efforts to ban on TikTok and WeChat will likely be challenged in court by multiple groups.

WeChat users in the U.S. sued Trump and Ross in another California federal court Friday, arguing that the ban on the popular Chinese messaging app violates their constitutional rights.

TikTok employees are also readying their own lawsuit. Technical program manager Patrick Ryan said he is suing on behalf 1,500 TikTok and ByteDance employees at risk of not being paid when Trump's order takes effect. The Blackstone Law Group and prominent internet rights lawyer Mike Godwin have been retained to represent U.S. employees of TikTok, according to media reports.