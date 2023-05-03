ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

To invest in China or not? Milken conference ponders the question

Regulatory crackdowns cited as risk, some say decoupling makes it more attractive

Movers and shakers in finance, tech and politics gather from around the world for the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in California. (Photo courtesy of Milken Institute Global Conference) 
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | China

LOS ANGELES -- Is China still an attractive global investment destination? The 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference seeks to find the answer, as it draws thousands of bankers, investors, policymakers and tech executives here for the annual gathering.

This year's theme is "Advancing a Thriving World," at the four-day event hosted by the Milken Institute at the palm tree-studded Beverly Hilton campus in Beverly Hills. Its well-heeled, limo-chauffeured attendees were treated to puppy-petting breaks between panels.

