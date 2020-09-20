Trump allows Oracle and Walmart deal with TikTok

NEW YORK/PALO ALTO, U.S.-- President Donald Trump has given the go-ahead to a deal for Oracle and Walmart to maintain TikTok's operations in the U.S., with the two American companies set to own 20% of a new entity created in agreement with TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance.

"I have given the deal my blessing, if they get it done that's great, if they don't that's fine too," Trump told reporters on Saturday, hours before a ban on U.S. downloads of the popular video-sharing app was due to take effect.

Oracle, the Silicon Valley enterprise software giant, will become TikTok's technology partner and responsible for "hosting all U.S. user data and securing associated computer systems to ensure U.S. national security requirements are fully satisfied", TikTok said in a statement on Saturday shortly after President Trump spoke.

The widely popular short video app said it is also working on a commercial partnership with Walmart. Under the three-way partnership, an entity called TikTok Global will be created and will "maintain and expand" TikTok's current headquarters in the U.S., the company said in a statement.

Oracle and Walmart will take part in a TikTok Global financing round ahead of an initial public offering, in which they can take up to a 20% cumulative stake in the company, according to TikTok.

Oracle confirmed it will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global.

"As a part of this agreement, TikTok will run on the Oracle Cloud and Oracle will become a minority investor in TikTok Global," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz in a statement.

Walmart said in its own statement that it had "tentatively agreed to purchase 7.5% of TikTok Global" and provide ecommerce and other services.

"Our CEO, Doug McMillon, would also serve as one of five board members of the newly created company," Walmart said, adding that it would work towards a U.S. IPO for the new entity within the next year.

President Trump and his administration had targeted TikTok, along with the Chinese-owned WeChat app, over national security concerns.

On Saturday Trump said the new entity will "be a brand new company... It will have nothing to do with China. It will be totally secure."

TikTok Global will also create a $5 billion American youth education fund as part of the deal, according to Trump.

While other financial details of the deal remain unclear, the social media app said TikTok Global would create at least 25,000 jobs in the U.S.

The Chinese government has not signed off on the deal. Beijing previously announced the addition of several artificial intelligence technologies, including "personalized content recommendations based on data analysis," to its list of restricted exports, which created a major roadblock for ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations.

TikTok is facing a U.S. ban if a deal is not reached. The widely popular short video app was due to be removed from U.S. app stores from Sunday. That has now been postponed for a week until Sep. 27 as a deal draws closer.

The China-owned app will face a "real shutdown" after Nov. 12 in the absence of a deal, according to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

In a statement released on Saturday, China's Ministry of Commerce said it "firmly opposes" the U.S. decision to ban WeChat and TikTok. It added that it will "take necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of Chinese companies if the U.S. does not stop its "wrongdoing."