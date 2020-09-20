Trump approves potential TikTok deal with Oracle and Walmart

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump has given the green light to a potential deal under which Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok will partner with Oracle and Walmart to continue its American operations.

Speaking to reporters Saturday at the White House, Trump said "I have given the deal my blessing, if they get it done that's great, if they don't that's fine too."

He said the new TikTok company -- which is expected to be called TikTok Global -- will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart."

Trump said the company's headquarters will be located "most likely in Texas."

The deal would also require the Chinese government to sign off.