US-China tensions

Trump approves potential TikTok deal with Oracle and Walmart

President says he has given it his blessing

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 19, 2020 before departing for a campaign rally in North Carolina.   © AP
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asian Review chief desk editor | China

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump has given the green light to a potential deal under which Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok will partner with Oracle and Walmart to continue its American operations.

Speaking to reporters Saturday at the White House, Trump said "I have given the deal my blessing, if they get it done that's great, if they don't that's fine too."

He said the new TikTok company -- which is expected to be called TikTok Global -- will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart."

Trump said the company's headquarters will be located "most likely in Texas."

The deal would also require the Chinese government to sign off.

