Trump bars US investment in military-linked Chinese companies

NEW YORK -- In his first executive order since last week's election, U.S. President Donald Trump moved Thursday to ban Americans from investing in Chinese companies identified as having military ties.

Taking effect Jan. 11, the order would prohibit "any United States person" from holding securities, directly or through funds, in companies deemed to have links to China's military. The Department of Defense has identified 31 such enterprises. Investors already holding such assets will have until November 2021 to shed them.

Leading network operators China Telecom and China Mobile were among the targets of Thursday's ban.

Both saw their shares tumble on the New York Stock Exchange, with China Telecom dropping 5.3% and China Mobile 4%. The sell-off continued Friday in Hong Kong, with the duo sliding 8.2% and 5.6%, respectively, as of late morning.

The executive order, coming near the end of Trump's term, is only one of his many executive actions to curb China's rise by taking aim at some of its biggest names, such as Huawei Technologies and ByteDance-owned TikTok.

"Though remaining ostensibly private and civilian," the companies targeted form part of Beijing's military-civil fusion strategy and "directly support" the Chinese military, intelligence and security apparatuses, the executive order said.

As these businesses tap U.S. capital markets, China "exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military," it said.

Others on the Pentagon's blacklists, released in June and August, include state-owned train car manufacturer CRRC, surveillance camera maker Hikvision, and energy and chemical conglomerate Sinochem. While these companies are not listed on major U.S. exchanges, they are included in index funds carried by such giants as Vanguard and BlackRock.

The executive order "serves to protect American investors from unintentionally providing capital that goes to enhancing the capabilities of the People's Liberation Army and People's Republic of China intelligence services," said Robert O'Brien, Trump's national security adviser, in a statement issued Thursday.

The order also came months after the Trump administration pressured one of the country's largest pension funds to halt a plan to pour billions of dollars into an index including Chinese companies, sparking worries over an accelerated financial decoupling between the world's two largest economies.