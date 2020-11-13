ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

Trump bars US investment in military-linked Chinese companies

President's first postelection order stays the course on financial decoupling

Trump's executive order bans Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the administration says supply China's military.    © Reuters
ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- In his first executive order since last week's election, U.S. President Donald Trump moved Thursday to ban Americans from investing in Chinese companies identified as having military ties.

Taking effect Jan. 11, the order would prohibit "any United States person" from holding securities, directly or through funds, in companies deemed to have links to China's military. The Department of Defense has identified 31 such enterprises. Investors already holding such assets will have until November 2021 to shed them.

Leading network operators China Telecom and China Mobile were among the targets of Thursday's ban.

Both saw their shares tumble on the New York Stock Exchange, with China Telecom dropping 5.3% and China Mobile 4%. The sell-off continued Friday in Hong Kong, with the duo sliding 8.2% and 5.6%, respectively, as of late morning.

The executive order, coming near the end of Trump's term, is only one of his many executive actions to curb China's rise by taking aim at some of its biggest names, such as Huawei Technologies and ByteDance-owned TikTok.

"Though remaining ostensibly private and civilian," the companies targeted form part of Beijing's military-civil fusion strategy and "directly support" the Chinese military, intelligence and security apparatuses, the executive order said.

As these businesses tap U.S. capital markets, China "exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military," it said.

Others on the Pentagon's blacklists, released in June and August, include state-owned train car manufacturer CRRC, surveillance camera maker Hikvision, and energy and chemical conglomerate Sinochem. While these companies are not listed on major U.S. exchanges, they are included in index funds carried by such giants as Vanguard and BlackRock.

The executive order "serves to protect American investors from unintentionally providing capital that goes to enhancing the capabilities of the People's Liberation Army and People's Republic of China intelligence services," said Robert O'Brien, Trump's national security adviser, in a statement issued Thursday.

The order also came months after the Trump administration pressured one of the country's largest pension funds to halt a plan to pour billions of dollars into an index including Chinese companies, sparking worries over an accelerated financial decoupling between the world's two largest economies.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close