ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On US-China tensions

Former CIA officer charged with spying for China

In world's biggest drill, Pacific navies play out China scenarios

Trump may act against other Chinese companies such as Alibaba

Trump orders TikTok owner to sell its US business within 90 days

US-China tensions

Trump gives Oracle blessing as potential TikTok buyer

President says he canceled China trade talks to check on phase one progress

Oracle co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison is known as a rare Trump supporter among Silicon Valley chieftains.   © Reuters
ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he could see Oracle, "a great company," take over American operations of Chinese social media app TikTok, which has less than a month to find a American buyer or face a ban.

"I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it," Trump said Tuesday ahead of a rally in Yuma, Arizona, calling the enterprise software company's co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison a "tremendous guy."

Ellison, the sixth-richest person in the U.S. by Forbes magazine's reckoning, is a vocal supporter of Trump and has raised funds for him this year over employees' protests.

Trump's remarks came after a Financial Times report that California-headquartred Oracle had entered the bidding to buy TikTok from Beijing-based owner ByteDance.

The Trump administration has given TikTok until Sept. 15 to to reach an agreement with a buyer for its U.S. operations or face a ban.

Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. Treasury should take a cut of the deal because his administration is "making it possible."

The U.S. president also said he "canceled" trade talks with China, referring to a meeting originally scheduled for last Thursday to review progress on the implementation of the first-phase deal signed in January.

"Do you know why? I don't want to deal with them," he said. "I don't want to do with them. With what they did to this country and to the world, I don't want to talk to China right now, OK?"

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close