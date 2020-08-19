Trump gives Oracle blessing as potential TikTok buyer

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he could see Oracle, "a great company," take over American operations of Chinese social media app TikTok, which has less than a month to find a American buyer or face a ban.

"I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it," Trump said Tuesday ahead of a rally in Yuma, Arizona, calling the enterprise software company's co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison a "tremendous guy."

Ellison, the sixth-richest person in the U.S. by Forbes magazine's reckoning, is a vocal supporter of Trump and has raised funds for him this year over employees' protests.

Trump's remarks came after a Financial Times report that California-headquartred Oracle had entered the bidding to buy TikTok from Beijing-based owner ByteDance.

The Trump administration has given TikTok until Sept. 15 to to reach an agreement with a buyer for its U.S. operations or face a ban.

Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. Treasury should take a cut of the deal because his administration is "making it possible."

The U.S. president also said he "canceled" trade talks with China, referring to a meeting originally scheduled for last Thursday to review progress on the implementation of the first-phase deal signed in January.

"Do you know why? I don't want to deal with them," he said. "I don't want to do with them. With what they did to this country and to the world, I don't want to talk to China right now, OK?"