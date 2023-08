TOKYO -- Research papers jointly authored by scientists in the U.S. and China have declined for the first time in nearly three decades, underscoring the impact of decoupling in the face of heightened political tensions between the two countries.

The tally fell 5% on the year to 51,630 papers in 2021, according to a report from Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The last drop was a slight decrease in 1993.