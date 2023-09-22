ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S., China to launch economic and finance working groups

Dialogue forum established to avoid unexpected clashes

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing in July.   © Pool/Reuters
KOSUKE TAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and Chinese governments have established a pair of working groups focused on economic and financial affairs with the aim of sharing a forum for dialogue to avoid unexpected clashes, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday.

The two sides agreed to launch the working groups in July when U.S.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, during her visit to Beijing in July. China announced the creation of the framework through the state-owned broadcaster China Central Television.

