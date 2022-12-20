ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S. Republicans to turn up pressure on Biden with China panel

Incoming chair urges bipartisan cooperation to compete with 'enemy' Communist Party

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called China the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime."   © AP
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The Republican Party is preparing to create a new committee on China when it takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January, scrutinizing the Biden administration's security and economic policy choices.

The Select Committee on China -- an unusual instance of a select committee focusing on a single country -- would likely deal with issues including Taiwan and China's handling of intellectual property, a longtime sore spot for Washington. It could herald a bipartisan tilt toward a harder line on China as both Republicans and Democrats court voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

