U.S. Republicans to turn up pressure on Biden with China panel

WASHINGTON -- The Republican Party is preparing to create a new committee on China when it takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January, scrutinizing the Biden administration's security and economic policy choices.

The Select Committee on China -- an unusual instance of a select committee focusing on a single country -- would likely deal with issues including Taiwan and China's handling of intellectual property, a longtime sore spot for Washington. It could herald a bipartisan tilt toward a harder line on China as both Republicans and Democrats court voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.