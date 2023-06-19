ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to meet China's Xi later Monday

Wang Yi says U.S. must choose between 'cooperation or conflict'

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on June 19. (Source photo by AP and Reuters)
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, on Monday told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington should refrain from interfering in Beijing's internal affairs and lift its unilateral sanctions against his country's science and technology development.

Wang, who heads the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, also told Blinken that his visit came at a "critical juncture" in Sino-U.S. relations, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

