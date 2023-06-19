U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to meet China's Xi later Monday

SHANGHAI -- Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, on Monday told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington should refrain from interfering in Beijing's internal affairs and lift its unilateral sanctions against his country's science and technology development.

Wang, who heads the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, also told Blinken that his visit came at a "critical juncture" in Sino-U.S. relations, according to state media outlet Xinhua.