U.S. Senate Democrat joins push to bar TikTok as security threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, should be removed from app stores run by Apple and Alphabet's Google because the short video social media app poses a risk to national security, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said in a letter dated Thursday.

The app, which Congress has already banned from federal government devices, has come under increasing criticism because of concern that China's government could use it to harvest data on Americans or advance Chinese interests.