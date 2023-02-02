ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S. Senate Democrat joins push to bar TikTok as security threat

Bennet urges Apple, Google to remove China-owned video service from app stores

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, wants Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores.   © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, should be removed from app stores run by Apple and Alphabet's Google because the short video social media app poses a risk to national security, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said in a letter dated Thursday.

The app, which Congress has already banned from federal government devices, has come under increasing criticism because of concern that China's government could use it to harvest data on Americans or advance Chinese interests.

