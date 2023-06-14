U.S. Treasury official visits Hong Kong as China tensions thaw

HONG KONG -- A senior U.S. Treasury official visited Hong Kong last week to meet with government officials ahead of a potential trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to people familiar with the matter.

Robert Kaproth, deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for Asia, met on Friday with private and public sector representatives to discuss macroeconomic and financial developments in Hong Kong and the mainland, according to the sources. The official also met with industry groups such as the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a regional financial body.