US-China tensions

U.S. Treasury official visits Hong Kong as China tensions thaw

Trip to financial hub comes ahead of likely Blinken travel to Beijing

An evening view of the financial Central district and Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.   © Reuters
ECHO WONG and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- A senior U.S. Treasury official visited Hong Kong last week to meet with government officials ahead of a potential trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to people familiar with the matter.

Robert Kaproth, deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for Asia, met on Friday with private and public sector representatives to discuss macroeconomic and financial developments in Hong Kong and the mainland, according to the sources. The official also met with industry groups such as the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a regional financial body.

