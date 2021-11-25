ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

U.S. aims for year-end defense talks with top China officials

Superpowers agree to avoid unintended clashes over Taiwan, in South China Sea

Washington and Beijing are trying to arrange a telephone or online meeting of top defense officials by Christmas.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and China are trying to arrange for their top defense officials to meet before the end of this year, according to multiple U.S. government officials. It would be the first such meeting under President Joe Biden if it comes to pass. With tensions mounting between the countries over Taiwan and in the South China Sea, the talks could lead to building trust and help the powers avoid accidental confrontations.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more