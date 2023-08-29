ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S. and China agree to new dialogue on trade, chip export curbs

Top commerce officials to hold regular meetings to prevent escalating tensions

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, right, speaks next to U.S. Ambassador to China Nick Burns during a meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on Aug. 28. (AP photo/Andy Wong, pool)
RINTARO TOBITA and IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao agreed in Beijing on Monday to create a working group covering trade and investment issues, as well as to exchange information regarding semiconductor-related export controls.

Senior government officials and representatives from the private sector will participate in the new working group, according to a statement issued after the meeting by the U.S. Commerce Department. Meetings will be held twice a year at the vice ministerial level, starting in the U.S. in early 2024.

