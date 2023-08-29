U.S. and China agree to new dialogue on trade, chip export curbs

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao agreed in Beijing on Monday to create a working group covering trade and investment issues, as well as to exchange information regarding semiconductor-related export controls.

Senior government officials and representatives from the private sector will participate in the new working group, according to a statement issued after the meeting by the U.S. Commerce Department. Meetings will be held twice a year at the vice ministerial level, starting in the U.S. in early 2024.