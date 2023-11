NEW YORK -- The U.S. and China are widely seen as rival technology powerhouses by rich nations and emerging markets alike, according to a Pew Research Center survey ahead of this month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

The 24-country poll showed little difference in perceptions of the two countries' tech prowess among respondents in high- and middle-income countries. China received higher marks in Latin America, while the U.S. was seen as stronger in Asian countries.