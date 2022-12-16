U.S. audits ease delisting threats over Chinese stocks

HONG KONG -- The announcement by U.S. regulators that they were allowed to inspect Chinese corporate accounts removes an immediate threat to some Chinese companies' American stock market listings but does not take longer-term risks off the table, analysts said on Friday.

The U.S., which has long sought the right to audit Chinese companies listed on New York exchanges, sent a 30-strong team from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to Hong Kong in recent months to look at a sample of Chinese company audits.