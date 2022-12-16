ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S. audits ease delisting threats over Chinese stocks

Regulators demands regular checks; analysts say risks remain

A Chinese flag waves over a banner for Alibaba at the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, 2014, ahead of the start of trading in Alibaba stock. (File photo by AP) 
ECHO WONG and KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- The announcement by U.S. regulators that they were allowed to inspect Chinese corporate accounts removes an immediate threat to some Chinese companies' American stock market listings but does not take longer-term risks off the table, analysts said on Friday.

The U.S., which has long sought the right to audit Chinese companies listed on New York exchanges, sent a 30-strong team from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to Hong Kong in recent months to look at a sample of Chinese company audits.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close