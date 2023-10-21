U.S. considering curbing China's cloud access, official says

TOKYO -- Washington is considering measures to restrict China's access to cloud computing services provided by American companies as it pushes to curb Beijing's efforts to develop artificial intelligence for military use, a senior U.S. official said in an interview.

The U.S. on Tuesday beefed up controls on exports of advanced chips to China, planning to tightly restrict shipments of advanced semiconductors used in AI. However, it is believed that the Asian nation could utilize technology based in the cloud in its drive to develop artificial intelligence systems, including for its military.