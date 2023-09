TOKYO -- U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted on Friday that Chinese fishing boats are operating in Japan's exclusive economic zone despite their government's ban on all Japanese seafood -- needling Beijing just a day after a report that he had been asked to stop.

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Chinese vessels fishing off Japan's coast on September 15th, post China's seafood embargo from the same waters. #Fukushima," Emanuel wrote.