US-China tensions

U.S. expects no sudden resolution of China issues: commerce chief

Gina Raimondo says no room to negotiate on national security on China visit

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo ended her four-day trip to China in Shanghai where she told media that her discussions with Chinese officials were "candid."   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that new communication channels set up with China would allow tough bilateral issues to be discussed but tamped down on expectations of thorny concerns being resolved "suddenly."

During her four-day visit to China, Raimondo met Premier Li Qiang and some cabinet ministers in Beijing as part of moves to improve soured bilateral ties. On her last day, Raimondo attended a business forum in Shanghai and visited Boeing and the Disneyland theme park, which she described as "vibrant."

