PALO ALTO, U.S. -- A group of U.S. senators has asked the intelligence community to analyze the threat posed by Apple's reported plan to adopt Chinese memory chips in its new iPhone 14.

A decision by Apple to procure 3D NAND memory chips from state-owned Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) "would introduce significant privacy and security vulnerabilities to the global digital supply chain ...," the lawmakers said in a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.