US-China tensions

U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban TikTok

Legislation blocks transactions with social media firms in or under sway of China, Russia

The bill comes as scrutiny of TikTok has grown in Washington in recent weeks, after a failed bid by the Trump administration to ban the video-sharing app.   © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

