WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to the Chinese military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the U.S. military last weekend off the U.S. east coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army, the department official said in a statement.