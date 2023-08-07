ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

U.S. needs a team to counter China's political warfare: CSIS

Weaken Great Firewall, tap Beijing's data on own population, scholars suggest

Chinese soldiers work on computers at a garrison of the People's Liberation Army in Chongqing. Cyberattacks are a major part of political warfare.   © AP
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | China

TOKYO -- When the U.S. Justice Department announced last week that two U.S. Navy servicemen had been arrested on charges of sharing secrets with China in exchange for cash, it was a prime example of what analysts describe as political warfare.

The information allegedly passed on by Wenheng Zhao and Jinchao Wei, both of whom held U.S. security clearances, included blueprints for a radar system in Okinawa, Japan, and details of modifications to the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex.

