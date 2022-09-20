ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

U.S. probes Chinese company audits: 4 things to know

Inspections begin in Hong Kong as Washington threatens companies with delisting

Inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board are in Hong Kong to examine the audit records of selected Chinese companies currently listed on U.S. exchanges.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- A team of U.S. auditing experts has arrived in Hong Kong with the fate of billions of dollars of Chinese stock market listings potentially in their hands.

The inspectors are in the city to look into the audit records of selected Chinese companies, following Washington's insistence that U.S. officials also be given access to the accounts. If the team is not happy with what it finds, then the roughly 200 Chinese companies listed on American markets could be forced to delist as early as next year.

