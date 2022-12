WASHINGTON -- The U.S. has stepped up efforts to ban the use of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, with the House of Representatives approving legislation Friday that would bar the app from government-owned devices.

The move comes amid revelations that TikTok employees had sought to improperly obtain personal data of journalists. Legislation for an outright ban on TikTok's operations in the U.S. is also under consideration.