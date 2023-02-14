U.S. treads carefully between downed 'objects' and Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- With tensions inflamed by the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, American officials have taken pains to avoid claims about the origin or purpose of the flying objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada in the past few days.

"I would be hesitant to -- and urge you not to attribute it to any specific country. We don't know," Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, told reporters Sunday, stressing the need to recover and analyze debris from the objects.